Everton exploring move for Fenerbahce centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri

Everton have submitted a formal offer to sign Fenerbahçe centre-forward Youssef En-Nesyri, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Following a prolific spell in LaLiga with Sevilla, where he scored 73 goals for the Andalusian club, En-Nesyri moved to the Turkish league to join 19-time champions Fenerbahçe in the summer of 2024.

Since his arrival, the Moroccan forward has been one of the best goalscoring forwards in Turkey, most notably netting 30 goals and providing seven assists in his debut season for the Yellow Canaries.

This season, he has remained a mainstay in Domenico Tedesco’s side, featuring in 25 games across all competitions and contributing nine goals. With such strong goalscoring form, interest in his services will inevitably grow, and Everton have now become the latest club to join the race for his signature.

It appears the David Moyes side are accelerating efforts to secure En-Nesyri’s signature ahead of other clubs, as Romano claims that the Toffees have submitted a formal loan plus a £17m buy offer to sign the 28-year-old.

Negotiations are currently underway, according to the transfer expert, as the Merseyside club looks to get the deal over the line this winter.

Prolific forward

In a boost to Everton, Florian Plettenberg, in a separate report, adds that the Moroccan international favours a move to the Hill Dickinson Stadium over Nottingham Forest, who have also entered the race to sign him.

Everton are looking to strengthen their options up front this window, with Thierno Barry and Beto managing only five Premier League goals between them so far this season.

Barry has at least shown signs of improvement recently, scoring twice in his last three league outings.

Beto, however, has struggled to hit similar levels. After ending last season with eight league goals—seven coming after the midway point—he has failed to carry that momentum into this campaign, with his goal in the defeat to Brentford marking his first top-flight goal since the late-August win over Wolves.

Having won two Europa League titles and played an instrumental role in Morocco’s historic semi-final finish at the 2022 World Cup, as well as reaching the semi-finals of the ongoing African Cup of Nations, En-Nesyri would bring a wealth of experience to David Moyes’ attack and also suits the archetypal type of aerially dominant forward the former West Ham United manager likes to utilise.