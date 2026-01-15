Man Utd keen on signing Bournemouth’s Alex Scott

Manchester United are reportedly keen on signing AFC Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott, as per TEAMtalk.

After spending time with various teams during his youth, the 22-year-old joined Championship side Bristol City back in 2019 before making his first team debut in 2021.

Having been impressed by his performances at Ashton Gate Stadium, the Cherries decided to sign him two and a half years ago, and he has now established himself as an integral part of Andoni Iraola’s starting line-up.

TEAMtalk state that the youngster’s recent eye-catching displays haven’t gone unnoticed with Man Utd, Manchester City, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United keen on purchasing him.

With the Red Devils considering revamping the engine room next summer, they have identified Scott as a ‘dream’ target and could make a concrete approach.

Tottenham were also interested in him, but having signed Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid, they are unlikely to make a move for a new midfielder.

Scott is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2028. So, the Cherries aren’t in any rush to sell him and are willing to tie him down to a fresh term.

Scott to Man Utd

The 22-year-old has flourished in his career as a double midfield pivot in Iraola’s 4-2-3-1 system, but he is also comfortable in box-to-box and creative midfield roles.

Casemiro, Kobbie Mainoo, and Manuel Ugarte are the specialist midfielders United currently have at their disposal, with Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount the No.10 options.

However, Casemiro and Ugarte have struggled to showcase their best in the Premier League consistently, with the Brazilian’s existing deal set to expire at the end of this season. So, United are planning to reinforce the engine room.

Scott is a technically gifted, energetic midfielder. He has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Premier League in recent times, but isn’t a finished article yet and has plenty of room to develop.

Therefore, the Bournemouth star would be a great coup for Man Utd should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Vitality Stadium next summer.