Everton could secure £25 million transfer for Arsenal defender Ben White in the summer

Everton have all that it takes to be one of the Premier League’s most exciting sides, and having been recently injected with funding, they could look to rebuild their squad throughout 2026 as they look to compete with the division’s bigger clubs.

Caught Offside has reported that Everton are interested in signing Ben White from Arsenal this year, potentially as early as in January, and while the Gunners have shut the door on the Englishman’s departure this month, he could be sold in the summer.

He could be available for approximately £25 million, as per the source, and with only the Toffees keen on his services for the time being, they could have a straightforward path to his signing once the ongoing season comes to an end.

White a key signing for Everton

Ben White is unlikely to have a future at Arsenal with Jurrien Timber their preferred right back, whereas interested in Newcastle United’s Tino Livramento means the Gunners are likely to relegate him to being third-choice in the pecking order next season.

The English international promises to be an important signing for Everton. He would be a decent medium-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, and his experience in the Premier League would help Jake O’Brien and Nathan Patterson to improve.

White is also able to play as a central defender and is excellent with the ball at his feet, so with two young options available at right back, David Moyes could see some utility in the 28-year-old in the heart of his backline, as opposed to at full back.

£25 million is a reasonable amount for a player of White’s attributes and calibre. If Everton can close in on personal terms with him and offer him a key role in their squad, they will be able to get the deal across the line without much difficulty.