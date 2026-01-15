Tottenham ‘definitely’ interested in signing Christos Tzolis

Tottenham Hotspur are ‘definitely’ interested in signing Club Brugge forward Christos Tzolis, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Jan Breydel Stadium from German side Fortuna Düsseldorf ahead of last season, the Greek has showcased his productivity in the Belgian Pro League.

In his debut campaign, the 23-year-old made 34 goal contributions across all competitions. This season, he has continued to display impressive performances, scoring 10 goals and notching up 15 assists in 29 appearances in all tournaments.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to mount a title charge, sitting second in the league with a point less than table topper USG. Having proven his worth in club football, Tzolis has secured his place in the Greece national team’s starting line-up.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that following Dominic Solanke’s return from his injury, Tottenham are unlikely to make a move for a new striker this month. Instead, they are planning to sign a new left-winger as a potential replacement for Brennan Johnson.

Ideally, Thomas Frank wants a versatile winger who can play anywhere across the frontline like Randal Kolo Muani. The Lilywhites are ‘definitely’ interested in signing Tzolis and could make a concrete approach over the coming days.

However, apart from the Club Brugge star, Tottenham are also interested in Maghnes Akliouche and Oscar Bobb, while they have been offered the chance to sign Borussia Dortmund star Karim Adeyemi.

Tzolis to Tottenham

Tzolis is valued at around £26m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, the Belgian giants are likely to demand a big fee to let him leave in mid-season.

The Greek is a left-sided forward by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient with his wrong foot, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Tzolis is a highly talented young player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him, with Frank left with very thin wide forward options amid recent injury problems.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.