Tottenham open talks to sign Man Utd target Adam Wharton

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Manchester United target and Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, as per TEAMtalk.

Following Rodrigo Bentancur’s serious hamstring injury, the Lilywhites have decided to reinforce the midfield department by signing Conor Gallagher from Atletico Madrid in this winter window.

Moreover, Thomas Frank currently has João Palhinha, Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma, Archie Gray, and Lucas Bergvall as midfield options.

However, Bissouma has struggled to find game time under the Danish boss thus far this season, while Sarr has been out on international duty with Senegal to play in AFCON.

Palhinha, meanwhile, has joined on a loan deal and could return to Bayern Munich at the end of this season. On the other hand, Bergvall and Gray are still young and need time to develop.

So, it appears the North London club are exploring the possibility of signing another midfielder. TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham have identified Wharton as a ‘dream’ target and are ready to spend big to lure him away from Selhurst Park.

Man Utd are also interested in reinforcing the midfield department this year and have earmarked Wharton as a serious option alongside Carlos Baleba and Elliot Anderson.

Battle

However, the report say that Tottenham have accelerated their efforts by making contact to learn about the details of signing the Crystal Palace star. They are looking to stay ahead of rivals, such as United.

Wharton has showcased his qualities for Crystal Palace in recent years, helping his side win the FA Cup and Community Shield. Moreover, he has secured his place in the England national team.

He is still just 21 and has plenty of room to develop. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, extremely composed with possession, and is efficient in taking set-pieces.

The Englishman is a left-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. Wharton is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service by defeating Man Utd in this race.