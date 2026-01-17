Tottenham plan swoop to sign Man City’s Oscar Bobb

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Manchester City star Oscar Bobb, as per Football Insider.

The Lilywhites currently have Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus as options to deploy on the right flank. But the Swedish international has been out injured since the start of this season.

Moreover, Kudus has recently sustained an injury and won’t be able to return before the March international break. Brennan Johnson was an option for the right side, but Thomas Frank has decided to let him join Crystal Palace this month.

Football Insider state that the North London club are interested in signing a new forward in January and have earmarked Bobb as a serious option, so they could make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Having struggled to find regular game time at Man City, Bobb is open to leaving following Antoine Semenyo’s arrival, as he wants to be at the top of his game before next summer’s World Cup.

The Citizens are even ready to cash-in on the Norwegian, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, permanently with his existing deal set to run until 2029.

However, the report claim that purchasing the 22-year-old won’t be straightforward for Tottenham as Crystal Palace and Borussia Dortmund are also interested in him.

Bobb to Tottenham

The Man City star is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable centrally. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, can play threading passes between the lines, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Bobb is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. However, he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years and has been out due to a hamstring problem. He won’t be able to return before February, which might put his exit into doubt.

Nevertheless, Tottenham like signing talented young players, and Bobb could be a shrewd acquisition should they purchase him. It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against Aston Villa in the FA Cup third round fixture last weekend, Tottenham will face West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.