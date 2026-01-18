Tottenham ‘keeping a close eye’ on Brentford’s Kevin Schade

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘keeping a close eye’ on Brentford forward Kevin Schade, as per Caught Offside.

The 24-year-old initially moved to Gtech Community Stadium from German side Freiburg on a loan deal in January 2023 before the move became permanent the following summer.

At first, the forward took time to settle into his new surroundings before showing glimpses of his qualities last term, making 15 goal contributions across all competitions.

Following Yoane Wissa and Bryan Mbeumo’s departure last summer, Schade has now established himself as the mainstay in Keith Andrews’ attacking department.

Now, Caught Offside claim that after being impressed by the German’s recent eye-catching performances, Tottenham ‘really like’ him, and former sporting director, Fabio Paratici, even did some groundwork over this deal before joining Fiorentina.

Having previously worked with Schade at the Bees, Thomas Frank knows the player very well and is keen on reuniting with his former colleague. So, the Lilywhites remain interested in signing him.

However, Brentford always play hardball to sell their big assets and have made it clear that they have no intention of letting him leave in mid-season with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Schade to Tottenham

Andrews’ side are prepared to change their stance next summer should they receive a formal proposal worth up to £52m from his potential suitors such as Spurs.

However, the report state that Newcastle United and Aston Villa are also in this race; therefore, the North London club will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal.

Schade is a right-footed left-winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the second striker role. He is quick, comfortable with left-foot and is also efficient in finishing off his chances.

Having been impressed by Schade’s performances in the Premier League, Julian Nagelsmann called him up to the Germany national team for the November international break.

He is a Premier League-proven player and is still very young, so Schade would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in January or next summer.