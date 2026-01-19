Everton join race to sign Fulham star Harry Wilson

Everton are keen on signing Wales international midfielder Harry Wilson from Fulham, according to TEAMtalk.

Wilson has been a key player for the Cottagers since arriving from Liverpool in the summer of 2021. He has since featured in 110 games for the West London side, scoring 19 goals and providing 18 assists.

The 28-year-old, valued at £17m by Transfermarkt, is enjoying a prolific run of form this season, having netted eight goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Marco Silva’s side.

He also set a personal milestone after Fulham’s 3-2 win over Burnley, becoming the first player to record three goal involvements in a single match for Fulham. This came after he set the record himself in May 2024 against Luton Town, becoming the first player to do so since Dimitar Berbatov against Arsenal in 2012.

With his contract running out at the end of the season and no sign of renewal yet, several clubs, including Everton, are now positioning themselves as his next destination.

This is according to TEAMtalk, which claims that Everton are set to battle with Premier League rivals for the transfer of Wilson to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in the summer.

Bargain

While Fulham are looking to extend his stay at Craven Cottage, the Wales international is keen on returning to Merseyside, where he started his career, and the Toffees are now keen on signing him, according to the report.

However, the David Moyes side are not alone in the race, as TEAMtalk adds that Leeds United, Nottingham Forest, and Sunderland are set to battle Everton for Wilson’s signature when his contract expires in the summer.

Everton have been without some midfielders, and it’s been telling in their results. Their recent win against Aston Villa in matchweek 22 was their second in eight matches across all competitions and their first since their African contingent, Idrissa Gueye and Illiman Ndiaye, left for the African Cup of Nations.

Their return would boost Moyes’ squad, as the midfield duo were instrumental to their strong form, during which they had won four of their last six and lost just one.

Wilson, who can operate in attacking midfield and on the wing, would bring more fluidity and creativity to their attack and could form a potent strike force alongside Ndiaye upfront, should Everton complete his transfer.