West Ham ‘seriously considering’ signing Pablo Garcia

West Ham United are ‘seriously considering’ signing Real Betis forward Pablo Garcia, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After being appointed as the Hammers’ boss back in September last year, Nuno Espirito Santo initially failed to guide his team to a win in the first four league matches before accumulating seven points from three games in November.

However, the East London club were winless in their last ten Premier League matches, drawing four, before defeating Tottenham Hotspur last weekend.

This was the Hammers’ first away victory under the Portuguese boss this season. Still, they’re languishing in the relegation zone, sitting five points off safety.

Meanwhile, Fichajes state that despite already purchasing Pablo Vicente and Taty Castellanos, West Ham are keen on reinforcing the attack further and have identified Garcia as a serious option.

The 19-year-old has a contract until 2029 and has a £26m release clause with the East London club ‘prepared’ to secure his services this month by triggering the clause.

However, purchasing the youngster won’t be straightforward for West Ham as AFC Bournemouth are also in this race as they have earmarked him as a potential option to replace Antoine Semenyo.

Garcia to West Ham

Garcia is a left-footed right-winger by trait like Jarrod Bowen. After coming through Real Betis’ youth system, the forward made his first team debut in January last year.

This season, he has played as a rotational option under Manuel Pellegrini thus far, making only two starts in the Europa League and La Liga combined. However, he has started all four matches in Copa del Rey, making three goal contributions.

Garcia is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and is efficient in defensive contributions. He is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top.

Therefore, the Betis star could be a shrewd acquisition for West Ham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Santo’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, after taking on Sunderland in the Premier League next weekend, West Ham will travel to Stamford Bridge to face city rivals Chelsea later this month.