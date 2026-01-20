Tottenham plot ambitious swoop to sign Curtis Jones

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make an ambitious swoop to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones, as per The Times.

After ranking through the Reds’ youth system, the 24-year-old made his first-team debut back in 2019. Although he has enjoyed great success over the years, he has struggled to secure his place in his boyhood club’s starting line-up.

The Englishman has won two Premier League titles and several other major cup competitions thus far. Amid recent absences of several key players, Jones has been starting regularly under Arne Slot this season.

However, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, speculation surrounding his future has started emerging in recent times.

Now, The Times report that despite purchasing Conor Gallagher in this winter window, Tottenham remain keen on reinforcing the midfield department and are interested in Jones.

As Jones, valued at around £35m by Transfermarkt, hasn’t been able to play regularly, he might be open to leaving the Merseyside club to join a club where he would be a key player.

Jones, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a technically gifted player. He likes to be deployed in a double midfield pivot role but is also comfortable in the box-to-box position.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed, and Slot has deployed the Englishman in the right-back position at times this season.

Jones to Tottenham

The Lilywhites have continued to display underwhelming performances under Thomas Frank this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 27 points from 22 matches.

Having lost to relegation-threatened West Ham United last weekend, the North Londoners have demanded the departure of the Danish boss. However, the club’s hierarchy are seemingly keeping faith in him still.

The Lilywhites are even making a few new acquisitions this month to help Frank turn the situation around during the second half of this season.

Jones is a highly talented Premier League-proven player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service in January or next summer.