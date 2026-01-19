West Ham closing in on deal to sign Keiber Lamadrid

West Ham United have agreed a deal for the transfer of Venezuelan winger Keiber Lamadrid from Deportivo La Guaira, according to Uriel Lugt.

Attacking reinforcements have taken centre stage in West Ham’s winter transfer activity as they look to avoid their first relegation since the 2010-11 campaign.

Pablo Felipe became West Ham’s first arrival of the month after completing a switch from Gil Vicente, with Taty Castellanos following shortly after.

Both new signings were paired in attack during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur, a result that finally halted the Hammers’ Premier League winless streak. Neither forward found the net, as substitute Callum Wilson emerged from the bench to secure the decisive goal.

Now sitting five points below 16th place Nottingham Forest, Nuno Espirito Santo’s side are eager to further strengthen up front, with Lamadrid emerging as the latest name on their radar.

The Venezuelan has produced 14 goals and seven assists across 103 appearances for Deportivo La Guaira and collected his first senior international cap during the November break.

According to reputable Argentine journalist Uriel Lugt, West Ham have reached an agreement for the transfer of Lamadrid to the London Stadium this winter.

The deal is an initial six-month loan deal until the end of the season, with the 22-year-old left winger now scheduled to undergo his medical, according to the journalist.

Depth

Crysencio Summerville opened the scoring against Tottenham, and recent displays suggest the winger is beginning to rediscover his form in front of goal.

Even with the Dutchman’s upturn in form, West Ham still need depth up front, and the potential addition of Lamadrid will ensure the left-wing position is well covered with viable and competitive options.

A key similarity between the two is in their versatility. While Summerville has largely been deployed in advanced attacking roles throughout his career, the Venezuelan offers an even broader tactical range.

Beyond his effectiveness on the left flank, the 22-year-old has logged 20 outings from left midfield, featured 13 times in a defensive midfield role, made six appearances centrally, and has even been used on the right side, including spells at right-back.

It may not be as high-profile a signing as the Hammers fans might hope, but Lamadrid has the qualities to excite fans and ultimately prove to be a shrewd addition at the end of the season.