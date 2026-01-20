Spence, Bergvall and Richarlison start: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Borussia Dortmund

Tottenham Hotspur host Borussia Dortmund tonight at 20:00 UK time at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in their fixture corresponding to matchday seven of the UEFA Champions League, in what is their final home game of the league phase.

After three straight defeats, Thomas Frank’s men will look to do better against their German opponents and keep their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the Champions League with a top eight finish intact.

Here is how the Lilywhites could line-up for the game.

Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is set to be picked in goal once again for Tottenham Hotspur.

Defenders – Pedro Porro will be the favourite to start at right back yet again, but Ben Davies might drop out and make way for Djed Spence to start on the left side of defence. Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, meanwhile, might continue in the heart of the back four for the home side.

Bergvall in midfield, Richarlison up top

Midfielders – Conor Gallagher’s Champions League debut for Tottenham Hotspur is likely to have to wait as he is expected to make way for Lucas Bergvall to come in. The Swedish international’s creativity in the middle of the park will be vital against Borussia Dortmund. He could partner with Archie Gray in the double pivot, with Xavi Simons at number 10.

Wilson Odobert is likely to start on the right wing with Mohammed Kudus injured, and Randal Kolo Muani could play on the left flank with Mathys Tel not in the matchday squad.

Forward – Richarlison could return to the fore to lead the line for Tottenham.

Here is how the hosts are expected to look on paper.