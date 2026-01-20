Everton & West Ham in battle over deal to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy from Genoa

Everton are in battle with West Ham over a deal to sign Genoa right-back Brooke Norton-Cuffy, according to Ben Jacobs.

Norton-Cuffy came through Arsenal’s Hale End academy, having joined the U18 setup in 2020. After loan spells with Lincoln City, Rotherham, Coventry City, and Millwall, he moved to Italy to join Genoa in August 2024, where he has since excelled.

The 22-year-old has been a key part of the Il Grifone squad since his arrival, and despite the managerial changes, he has remained a mainstay in the first team, making 35 appearances.

He was also a member of the England Under-21 squad coached by former Everton midfielder Lee Carsley that lifted the UEFA Under-21 European Championship last summer, making substitute appearances in five of their six matches.

While he missed the clubs’ 0-0 draw against Parma due to an injury, he has been an undroppable under Daniele De Rossi, featuring in 19 of Genoa’s 21 Serie A games this season.

His performances have not gone unnoticed, with several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, now eyeing a move for the Englishman.

As per Jacobs, Everton and West Ham have expressed interest in signing Norton-Cuffy as they look to reinforce their backline in the ongoing winter transfer window.

Battle

Genoa are open to his departure from the Stadio Luigi Ferraris this January for a fee in the region of £17m, with the Toffees and Hammers now keen, according to the journalist.

However, the Premier League duo face stern competition for the Englishman’s signature, as Jacobs adds that Newcastle United, Napoli and Juventus are also in the race to sign the right-back.

For West Ham, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters are already right-back options, there is a clear desire to invest in a younger full-back who can be nurtured long term, rather than leaning exclusively on stopgap options. Norton-Cuffy fits that mould well, combining speed, athleticism, and exposure to multiple leagues, all of which enhance his appeal.

Everton, meanwhile, were reportedly keen on securing Kenny Tete from Fulham last summer when he appeared set to be available on a free transfer. However, the Netherlands international ultimately opted to stay put, committing to a new contract at Craven Cottage on improved terms. The Toffees are now exploring other options, and Norton-Cuffy’s possible addition would hand David Moyes a natural fit for the role, having used Jake O’Brien for most of the campaign.