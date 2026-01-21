Everton eyeing move for Wolfsburg forward Patrick Wimmer

Everton have joined the race to sign Wolfsburg right-winger Patrick Wimmer, according to Ekrem Konur.

Wimmer spent his formative years in Austria, having gone through the ranks at SC Sitzenberg. However, he rose in prominence after moving to Germany from Austria Vienna in 2021.

The Austrian winger joined Wolfsburg from Bundesliga second division side Arminia Bielefeld in January 2022 and has since become one of the pivotal players for the club.

Since his arrival, the forward has netted 13 goals and provided 18 assists and has been instrumental in keeping Wolfsburg firmly in the German top flight despite several scares of relegation.

Wimmer is renowned for his flair and constant threat in the attacking third, which is evidenced by his nine goal contributions in 17 games across all competitions this season.

Meanwhile, Everton are eyeing attacking reinforcements this winter, and the club have earmarked Wimmer as a possible option to reinforce their squad.

According to Konur, Everton have expressed interest in the possible transfer of Wimmer to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to bolster David Moyes attack.

In a boost to the Merseyside club, Wolfsburg are open to the Austrian international’s departure from the Volkswagen Arena, as the journalist adds that the White and Greens will consider selling him permanently this January for offers around £13m.

‘Incredibly dynamic’ forward

However, the Toffees face stern competition for the 24-year-old’s signature as Fulham, Fiorentina, and Lazio have joined the race to sign the winger, as per the report.

Everton currently have Tyler Dibling, Dwight McNeil, and the versatile Illiman Ndiaye, while academy star Harrison Armstrong has been deployed there, like in the 1-1 draw against Wolverhampton Wanderers.

In contrast, Jack Grealish has predominantly been the club’s most reliable option on the left, although McNeil has been tasked with alternating with the the on loan Manchester City star.

Hence, the possible arrival of Wimmer would hand Moyes another reliable option and a strong competitor for the left wing position.

Former Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhüttl, who coached Wolfsburg last season, waxed lyrical about the Austrian’s performance following his brace to secure a 2-1 win against Werder Bremen in March.

He said: He is incredibly dynamic and always difficult to defend against. He wins a lot of balls, and his pace creates dangerous counterattacks.

With competition in the winger growing, Everton will need to act swiftly to secure his signing, as £13m would be a steal for a player of his qualities.