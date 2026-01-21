Everton preparing formal offer to sign Juanlu Sanchez from Sevilla

Everton are preparing a formal offer to sign Sevilla right back Juanlu Sanchez, as per Vamos Mi Sevilla.

Securing a new right-back was expected to be one of Everton’s priorities during the last summer transfer window, yet they were unable to finalise any deal.

Instead, they prioritised strengthening their attacking options – bringing in Thierno Barry, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, and Jack Grealish. With the season now at its second phase, it could be argued that adding a natural right-back would have proven highly advantageous given their current options.

Irish centre-back Jake O’Brien has been regularly deployed in an adapted role, though acquiring a player naturally suited to that position would grant David Moyes greater tactical flexibility and a more balanced squad to achieve a top ten finish.

As a result, the club have been exploring different right-back options and the latest name to be linked is Sevilla’s Sanchez.

This is according to Spanish outlet Vamos Mi Sevilla, which claims that Everton are ‘leading the race’ to sign the Spanish right-back this winter.

The report adds that the Merseyside club are preparing to submit a formal offer to Sevilla for the potential transfer of Sanchez to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

Reinforcement

Everton’s offer is structured as a £10m fixed fee plus bonuses, with the Andalusian club insisting on add-ons that will be ‘easy to achieve’, as per the report.

Only three points separate Everton from fifth-placed Manchester United, yet their shape has occasionally looked vulnerable. The security Vitalii Mykolenko provides on the left has allowed Jack Grealish to push forward freely, and securing a dependable right-back to support Iliman Ndiaye could significantly boost the club’s ambitious European pursuit.

Although Nathan Patterson has featured in the last two fixtures and caught the eye, his future appears uncertain as he seeks regular minutes elsewhere.

Moyes needs someone who is reliable, and the continued interest in Sánchez is a result of the 22-year-old’s consistent performances since coming through the ranks at the Estadio Ramón Sánchez-Pizjuán.

While it is unclear whether Everton’s offer would be enough, Sevilla’s financial constraints mean Sanchez might not be priced out of signing the right-back, as they need the funds to balance their books.