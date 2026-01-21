Everton ‘seriously considering’ re-signing Romelu Lukaku

Everton are ‘seriously considering’ re-signing Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After fighting for survival in the Premier League over the last few seasons, the Toffees have enjoyed a stellar campaign under David Moyes thus far this term.

Following a narrow 1-0 victory over Aston Villa last weekend, the Merseyside club are currently in mid-table with 32 points from 22 matches, sitting only four points behind fourth-placed Liverpool.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that despite purchasing Thierno Barry from Villarreal last summer, Everton are planning to sign a new striker this month.

The Frenchman initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showing signs of improvement in recent times, scoring three goals in the last four league matches. However, Beto has struggled thus far this season.

Now, Fichajes state that Everton are ‘seriously considering’ re-signing Napoli star Lukaku and could make a concrete approach before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

With the forward’s existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Antonio Conte’s side are ready to cash-in on him in a cut-price deal and are prepared to accept around £17m.

Lukaku to Everton

After moving to Goodison Park from Chelsea, Lukaku flourished in his career, and having been impressed by his performances, Manchester United decided to sign him back in 2017.

However, the 32-year-old struggled to showcase his best at Old Trafford before joining Inter Milan. He enjoyed a stellar time at Giuseppe Meazza Stadium before returning to Chelsea for a huge fee back in 2021.

Since joining Napoli ahead of last season, Lukaku has enjoyed success, winning the Serie A title last term. However, he has been out injured since the start of this season.

Lukaku, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is an experienced striker and could be a shrewd acquisition for Everton as a potential replacement for Beto should they purchase him. He is quick, extremely strong, good in the air, and efficient in hold-up play.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium in January or next summer.