West Ham now eyeing move for Girona winger Yaser Asprilla

West Ham United are plotting a swoop to sign Girona’s right winger Yaser Asprilla to reinforce Nuno Espirito Santo’s attack, according to Fichajes.

West Ham’s January business has been heavily geared toward boosting their attacking options as they fight to steer clear of a first drop since the 2010–11 season.

Their winter activity began with the arrival of Pablo Felipe from Gil Vicente, before Taty Castellanos was added soon after. The pair were deployed together in the frontline during Saturday’s 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur, a victory that finally brought an end to the club’s Premier League drought. Goals, however, did not come from either new forward, with Callum Wilson stepping off the bench to deliver the match-winner.

With Nuno Espirito Santo’s men now five points adrift of 16th-placed Nottingham Forest, attention has returned to further attacking reinforcements, and Asprilla has surfaced as the latest target under consideration.

According to Fichajes, West Ham are leading other Premier League clubs in the race to sign the Colombian international right winger this month.

Ahead of the FIFA World Cup, the Spanish outlet adds that Asprilla’s representatives are seeking more gametime for the forward, and the Hammers view the situation as a market opportunity to bolster their squad with a South American player with pace and flair.

Bowen’s successor?

While there’s interest in the 22-year-old from Celtic, Ajax and Marseille, Girona believe they could recoup over his £10m valuation by selling him to an English team amid interest from West Ham, according to the report.

With a contract at the London Stadium until 2030, there’s optimism that Jarrod Bowen is expected to be at the club for many years.

However, at 29, it’s fair to suggest that the England international is gradually tilting beyond his peak years.

Hence, a long-term replacement who could start as second fiddle with the aim of eventually taking over the right wing would be ideal, with Asprilla now being eyed.

The Colombian already has English football experience, having spent two seasons at Watford following his transfer from Envigado in 2022.

A left-footed right winger by trade, Asprilla can play multiple positions, and this versatility makes him difficult to mark and a constant threat in attack.

While he’s an exciting prospect, Nuno could do with more experience, capable of slotting into the team immediately to aid their survival fight, rather than an exciting prospect who will need more time to hit the ground running.