Tottenham remain keen on signing Morgan Gibbs-White

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly remain keen on signing Nottingham Forest star Morgan Gibbs-White, as per TEAMtalk.

Following James Maddison’s serious knee injury, the Lilywhites reinforced the creative midfield position last summer. They initially attempted to sign Gibbs-White by triggering his release clause, but the Reds blocked the move. Eventually, the 25-year-old decided to stay at the City Ground by signing a fresh term until 2028.

After missing out on the former Wolverhampton Wanderers man, Spurs reportedly attempted to buy Nico Paz and Eberechi Eze.

However, while Paz decided to stay at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia to continue his development in Serie A, Eze joined Tottenham’s arch-rival Arsenal. The former Crystal Palace star even guided the Gunners to beat Thomas Frank’s side by scoring a hat-trick earlier this season.

In the end, Tottenham bought Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig, having been impressed by the Dutchman’s productive performances in the German Bundesliga over the last two seasons. However, the 22-year-old has failed to translate his Bundesliga form into the Premier League thus far this season.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham remain keen on purchasing Gibbs-White, and the Englishman might be open to leaving next summer despite recently signing a fresh term with Nottingham Forest.

Following the Tricky Trees’ disappointing performances this season, they might be forced to sell their star players, with Elliot Anderson and Murillo also attracting interest alongside Gibbs-White.

Gibbs-White to Tottenham

Gibbs-White is an experienced creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable in the box-to-box role. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the flanks if needed.

He has made nine goal contributions across all competitions thus far this season, playing a key role in his side’s quest for survival.

Gibbs-White is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his services ahead of the next campaign.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing defeat against West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend, Tottenham returned to winning ways by beating Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League in midweek.