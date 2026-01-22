Everton interested in signing Fulham’s Harry Wilson

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Fulham forward Harry Wilson, as per talkSPORT.

After moving to Craven Cottage from Liverpool back in 2021, the 28-year-old initially played as a rotational option under Marco Silva. However, the Welsh international has been displaying impressive performances this season.

In 25 appearances across all competitions, he has scored eight goals and registered five assists. Moreover, he has been helping his side to push for a finish in the European spot in the Premier League, sitting only three points behind sixth-placed Chelsea.

However, speculation surrounding Wilson’s future has started emerging as his existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season.

Now, talkSPORT report that Fulham are desperate to keep hold of Wilson by tying him down to a fresh term, but the player isn’t keen on staying as the 28-year-old is looking to take a new challenge at this stage of his career.

Moreover, leaving Fulham as a free agent would allow him to pocket a hefty signing-on bonus and secure a lucrative pay package, which is also motivating him not to sign a fresh term.

The report state that Everton have registered their interest in signing Wilson and could make a concrete approach. However, Silva has no intention of parting ways with his key player in mid-season.

Apart from the Toffees, Leeds United, Sunderland, and Crystal Palace are also keen on him, with the Peacock coming close to securing his service last summer.

Wilson to Everton

Wilson is a left-footed right-sided forward by trait, but is also efficient in the creative midfield position if needed.

Everton currently have Jack Grealish, Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil, and Tyler Dibling as options to deploy on the flanks. However, Grealish joined on a loan deal from Manchester City last summer and has sustained a serious injury, which is set to keep him out of action for almost the rest of this season.

Therefore, signing a new wide forward would be the right decision for Everton, and Wilson might be a great coup should they eventually manage to sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Merseyside club eventually manage to lure him to the Hill Dickinson Stadium by defeating other clubs in this race.