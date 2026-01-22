Everton and West Ham United eyeing Genoa full back Brooke Norton-Cuffy

Everton sit in 10th in the Premier League standings 22 matches into the campaign, whereas West Ham United are 18th, five points deep into the relegation zone. It is fair to say that neither side has lived up to its potential so far in the season.

GiveMeSport has reported that in a bid to revamp their squads, Everton and West Ham are considering the signing of Genoa right back Brooke Norton-Cuffy during the summer transfer window after his impressive displays in Serie A.

He is born in London and spent some time playing at Arsenal before joining Genoa, so Norton-Cuffy might always be open to the idea of returning to the Premier League. He is valued at £14 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract until 2029.

Everton may trump West Ham to Norton-Cuffy’s signing

If Everton and West Ham United are in a battle to sign Brooke Norton-Cuffy, it is likely that the Toffees will win the race for his signature. They have the required funds needed to sign him and are currently a more attractive destination than the Hammers.

With Nathan Patterson needing stern competition, Norton-Cuffy might receive consistent game time at the Hill Dickinson Stadium but the same cannot be said if he joins West Ham, who already have Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Kyle Walker-Peters.

Norton-Cuffy is a modern-day full back with exceptional pace, dribbling and the ability to be impactful in the final third with his link-up play and crossing. At 22, he could be a solid long-term investment for those keen on his services heading into summer.

Besides Everton and West Ham, Newcastle United are also keeping tabs on his development and form with Genoa, so it will be interesting to see if he prefers a switch to the Magpies instead considering Tino Livramento has been linked with a transfer too.