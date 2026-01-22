Everton eye move to sign Wolves star Jorgen Strand Larsen

Everton are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers forward Jorgen Strand Larsen, as per TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old initially moved to Molineux Stadium from La Liga side Celta Vigo on loan a couple of years ago before the deal became permanent last summer.

In his debut campaign in the Premier League, the Norwegian showed glimpses of his qualities, scoring 14 goals and registering four assists. Moreover, he helped his side survive relegation.

However, Strand Larsen has failed to replicate last season’s form thus far this season, scoring a solitary goal in the Premier League. Wolves have also had a dire campaign, languishing at the bottom of the table.

Strand Larsen has secured his place in the Norway national team, helping his side qualify for next summer’s World Cup. However, he mainly plays as Alexander Sorloth and Erling Haaland’s deputy.

Now, TEAMtalk report that with Wolves almost guaranteed to endure relegation this season, they are looking to cash-in on Strand Larsen this month to make the most profit out of his departure.

As the forward’s existing deal is set to run until 2030, Rob Edwards’ side have slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

Strand Larsen to Everton

Everton are interested in signing him to reinforce the frontline and could make a concrete approach over the coming days. However, due to their financial constraints, they might struggle to seal the deal by matching Wolves’ asking price.

The report state that apart from Everton, Aston Villa and Leeds United are also in this race, but like the Toffees, they might not be able to finalise the deal this month if Wolves stay firm on their valuation.

Crystal Palace are also keen on Strand Larsen as they have identified him as a potential replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is open to leaving to take the next step in his career.

Strand Larsen, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is a talented player despite his struggles this season and might be a shrewd acquisition for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service.

However, it remains to be seen whether the Merseyside club will eventually make a concrete approach to sign him before the February 2nd transfer deadline.