Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Oscar Bobb from Manchester City

Tottenham Hotspur have been hampered by an injury to Mohammed Kudus, who is set to miss out on action until April. With Mathys Tel’s form very inconsistent as well, the squad would be bolstered by a winger’s signing.

Sportsboom has reported that Tottenham are pondering over a transfer for Manchester City winger Oscar Bobb, who is also liked by Fulham and Newcastle United, and could leave the Etihad Stadium this month in search of more minutes.

He has been successful at City in his early days at the club, winning a Premier League title too, but with only 15 appearances in all competitions this season, mainly off the bench, the 22-year-old requires more consistent game time.

Spurs might be favourites for Bobb

Although Tottenham Hotspur are not performing at their best level in the Premier League, they are one of the biggest clubs in the English top flight and are in a strong position in the Champions League, so they may trump competition to sign Oscar Bobb.

The Norwegian winger is brilliant with the ball at his feet and thanks to his close control as well as dribbling, he is able to beat defenders easily. Bobb is also impactful in the box and can be another source for Spurs should he sign with them.

While his work with the ball is terrific, the Manchester City star also contributes intently defensively by applying pressure higher up the pitch and tracking back to help the full back out when the team is setup in a low or medium block.

Bobb is valued at £23 million on Transfermarkt, but he is one of Man City’s most promising academy graduates. His contract until 2029 means he might have a higher asking price than his valuation, so it remains to be seen how much Spurs must pay.