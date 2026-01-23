Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur eyeing deal for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones
Tottenham Hotspur signed Joao Palhinha on loan from Bayern Munich last summer, and followed it up with Conor Gallagher’s purchase from Atletico Madrid in the ongoing transfer window, although further bolstering the midfield remains their priority.
Daily Mail has reported that Tottenham are pondering over a transfer for Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones in the summer. As per the source, the Lilywhites have admired him for several years and believe 2026 would be the ideal chance to lure him away.
Jones is set to enter the final year of his contract at Anfield once the 2025/26 season comes to an end, and not only do Spurs believe that they could sign the 24-year-old on a bargain but also offer him a regular spot in their starting eleven.
Liverpool may want to renew Jones
Curtis Jones is a homegrown player for Liverpool having emerged from their academy, and while his sale would show an absolute profit in their accounting, they are in no real need to raise money and therefore, he may remain a part of their plans.
Having said that, the Englishman has not played as less minutes as it may seem this season. Admittedly, he was not a vital part of Arne Slot’s plans in the initial weeks of the campaign but he has played 60 minutes on average in 28 games across competitions.
Meanwhile, if Tottenham Hotspur want to sign the 2024/25 Premier League winner, they are likely to have to pay a decent sum of money given Jones’ age and Liverpool’s potential desire to renew him. The player is valued at £35 million on Transfermarkt.
It will be interesting to see whether the Liverpool academy graduate prefers staying put at Anfield, where competition for minutes will be stern, or prefers spending some of the key years of his career playing regularly for Tottenham from next season.
