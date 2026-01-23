Premier League
Tel starts as Frank makes 4 changes: Predicted Tottenham Hotspur XI vs Burnley
After getting back to winning ways by a 2-0 margin against Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League midweek, Tottenham Hotspur return to action in the Premier League as they look for three vital points versus Burnley.
Thomas Frank’s men are on the travels on matchday 23 of the Premier League tomorrow at 15:00 local time, as they face their relegation-threatened opponents at Turf Moor. Here is a look at how the visitors may line-up for the clash.
Goalkeeper – Guglielmo Vicario is likely to keep his place in goal for Tottenham.
Defenders – Pedro Porro is expected to continue at right back, while Djed Spence may replace Destiny Udogie at left back having played a slightly more advanced role on the pitch in Tuesday’s clash. Kevin Danso might be replaced by Micky van de Ven, who was suspended for the Champions League game, with the Dutchman expected to play alongside Cristian Romero at centre back.
3 changes further forward
Midfielders – Archie Gray has been playing decently over the last few matches and could keep his place in the team in midfield, and Conor Gallagher may return in the double pivot for his second straight Premier League outing having joined from Atletico Madrid last week. Xavi Simons is likely to be the number 10 for Tottenham Hotspur.
Wilson Odobert, who had a fine outing against Borussia Dortmund, might start on the right flank once more, but coming in on the left wing might by £30 million summer signing Mathys Tel.
Forward – With Dominic Solanke only just returning from his injury, he might be rested against a very physical opponent and thus make way for Randal Kolo Muani to play as the lone striker.
Here is how the Lilywhites are expected to look on paper.
