Tottenham eye move to sign Frankfurt star Can Uzun

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Eintracht Frankfurt star Can Uzun, as per transfer journalist Ekrem Konur.

After being impressed by the 20-year-old’s performances for FC Nürnberg in the 2. Bundesliga, the Eagles decided to sign him ahead of last season.

The youngster initially took time to settle at Deutsche Bank Park before showcasing his qualities in the Bundesliga this campaign, scoring eight goals and registering four assists in 14 starts across all competitions. Uzun has been helping his side to push for a European place finish.

Following his recent impressive performances for Frankfurt, Uzun has secured his place in the Turkiye national team.

Now, Konur reports that Uzun’s recent eye-catching performances haven’t gone unnoticed as he has started attracting interest from big Premier League clubs.

Tottenham have registered their interest in him and could make a concrete approach next summer. However, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are also in this race, meaning Spurs will have to overcome stiff competition to finalise the operation.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Frankfurt are in a strong position to demand a big fee for him. The German side are a selling club and have slapped a whopping £69m price tag on his head.

Uzun to Tottenham

The Turkish international, standing at 6ft 1in tall, is a creative midfielder by trait but is also comfortable on the left flank. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

He is a left-footed player but is also comfortable with the right. He is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, is efficient in creating opportunities for the attackers, and can also finish off his chances.

Tottenham decided to reinforce the No.10 position by purchasing Xavi Simons from RB Leipzig last summer, but he has had a slow start in the Premier League. With James Maddison remaining sidelined due to a serious knee injury, Tottenham are seemingly planning to add further depth to the CAM position.

Uzun is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his service at the end of this season.