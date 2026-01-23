Tottenham ‘working’ on a deal to sign Andy Robertson

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘working’ on a deal to sign Liverpool star Andrew Robertson, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

The Lilywhites currently have Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies as specialist options to deploy in the left-back position. Although Djed Spence is a right-footed player, he is comfortable in the LB role.

Moreover, Spurs recently signed Souza from Brazilian side Santos, but he is still just a teenager and doesn’t have any Premier League experience yet. Even Micky Van de Ven can provide cover in this position if needed.

However, Udogie has struggled with fitness problems this season, while Davies’ season is almost over, having broken his ankle against West Ham United last weekend.

Now, on The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Tottenham are planning to reinforce the left-back position in this winter window and have started ‘working’ on a deal to sign Robertson.

The Lilywhites initially planned to sign the Scotsman as a free agent at the end of this season, but have decided to bring forward the plan. Tottenham are in talks with Liverpool to finalise the operation, and negotiations are ‘advancing’.

Robertson is an attack-minded fullback who can play in the left-back and LWB roles. He has showcased his qualities in the Premier League over the years and has enjoyed great success at Anfield, winning every possible major competition.

Robertson to Liverpool

However, the 31-year-old showed signs of decline last term; as a result, the Reds decided to sign Milos Kerkez from AFC Bournemouth last summer. So, Robertson has been playing as a second fiddle this season.

Still, he is a top-class player and can play at the highest level for at least a couple of years. He is efficient in defensive contributions, can deliver excellent crosses from the wide areas, and can chip in with some important goals.

Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, following a comfortable 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund in midweek, Tottenham will face off against Burnley in the Premier League at Turf Moor this weekend.