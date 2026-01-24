West Ham agree deal to sign Adama Traore

West Ham United have reached an agreement for the transfer of Adama Traoré to the London Stadium, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Traoré’s spell in the Premier League since Middlesbrough’s promotion in 2016 has been topsy-turvy. Spells with Aston Villa, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Fulham have all carried mixed feelings. However, his standout chapter came under Nuno Espírito Santo at the Molineux, where a blistering run of form briefly made him one of the league’s most threatening wingers.

The 29-year-old’s performances also earned him eight caps for the Spanish national team, while he also had a brief spell in LaLiga with Barcelona.

Since his permanent transfer to Fulham, he has recorded 17 goal contributions in 75 appearances, scoring four times and providing 13 assists across all competitions.

However, having played only 262 minutes of Premier League football, the player might have grown frustrated by his lack of minutes in West London, and a switch to the east is now on the cards.

This is according to Fabrizio Romano, who claims that West Ham have reached an agreement for the transfer of Traoré to the London Stadium.

The reputable football transfer expert reports that medical formalities are set to follow after documents for the Spanish winger’s transfer were exchanged, allowing him to reunite with Nuno Espirito Santo.

Reinforcement

Meanwhile, while it may not be a like-for-like replacement, Argentine midfielder Guido Rodriguez has left the club to join Valencia on loan, according to Romano, which has opened a spot for Traoré.

West Ham have lacked pace this season, especially after the summer departure of talisman Mohammed Kudus to join Tottenham Hotspur.

The importance of pace to Nuno Espírito Santo’s football was evident during his time at Nottingham Forest last season. Much like his seventh-place league finishes in 2019 and 2020, his setup leaned heavily on fast, vertical play from the flanks. That environment suited players such as Anthony Elanga and Callum Hudson-Odoi, both of whom excelled by embracing the sharp, direct attacking principles he expects from his wide options.

As a result, bringing in Traoré, who would cost around his £6m Transfermarkt valuation, could play a decisive role in West Ham’s battle to stay up, as his attributes match the archetypal profile of the winger Nuno likes to utilise in his attack.

West Ham moved to within two points of Premier League safety with a fantastic 3-1 win over Sunderland courtesy of goals from captain Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville and Mateus Fernandes’ Puskas-worthy strike.