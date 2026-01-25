Tottenham submit bid to sign Liverpool’s Curtis Jones

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly launched a formal proposal to sign Liverpool star Curtis Jones, as per a recent report.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager, the Lilywhites decided to sign Randal Kolo Muani, Mohammed Kudus, Xavi Simons, and João Palhinha last summer.

Kolo Muani and Palhinha have joined on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich, respectively, until the end of this campaign. Moreover, Spurs opted to make Kevin Danso and Mathys Tel’s loan deal permanent.

However, Tottenham have endured a dire first half of this season, languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

As a result, the Lilywhites have decided to back Frank with funds to reinforce the squad this month, in a bid to turn the situation around during the second half of the campaign. Spurs have already purchased Conor Gallagher and Souza and have been working on a deal to sign Andrew Robertson from Liverpool.

Now, as per a recent report (via Fichajes), Robertson isn’t the only Liverpool player on Tottenham’s radar as they are also keen on signing Jones.

As the Englishman is a Reds academy graduate, they aren’t in any rush to sell him due to the emotional connection. However, with his existing deal set to expire at the end of next season, Liverpool might have to change their stance should they eventually fail to tie him down to a fresh term.

Jones to Tottenham

The North London club have already launched a formal £30m proposal to seal the deal and are even ready to return with an improved bid if the Merseyside club reject the current bid.

The 24-year-old is a technically gifted, versatile player. He likes to play in the double midfield pivot role but is also efficient in the box-to-box position. Moreover, he can provide cover in the No.10 role if needed. Arne Slot has even used him in the right-back position at times this season.

Jones is a talented player and has proven his worth in the Premier League. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, the Englishman has had fitness problems in recent years, so Frank’s side need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.