Everton showing ‘most serious’ interest in Harry Wilson

Everton are reportedly showing the ‘most serious’ interest in signing Fulham forward Harry Wilson, as per Caught Offside.

The Toffees currently have Iliman Ndiaye, Dwight McNeil, and Tyler Dibling as options to deploy on the right flank. However, the new summer signing from Southampton has struggled to showcase his best thus far this season.

On the other hand, Ndiaye or McNeil is set to be deployed on the left flank following Jack Grealish’s recent serious injury. The former Aston Villa star moved to the Hill Dickinson Stadium from Manchester City on a loan deal last summer, and despite his eye-catching performances so far this season, the club may struggle to secure his services on a permanent basis.

So, it appears the Merseyside club have started exploring options to strengthen the flanks once again next summer. Now, Caught Offside claim that David Moyes’ side are showing the ‘most serious’ interest in signing Wilson by taking advantage of his current situation.

The 28-year-old’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of this season. Fulham are keen on keeping hold of him and have offered him a fresh term.

However, the player isn’t in a hurry to commit his long-term future at Craven Cottage, as there is uncertainty surrounding their manager, Marco Silva’s future, with his existing deal also set to expire next summer, like Wilson’s.

The report state that Everton will have to overcome stiff competition to sign Wilson as Brentford, Aston Villa, Leeds United, Crystal Palace, and Nottingham Forest are also showing serious interest.

Wilson to Everton

The former Liverpool man is a left-footed right winger by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position.

He has enjoyed a stellar campaign thus far this season, scoring nine goals and registering five assists across all competitions. Wilson has made six goal contributions in the last seven matches in the league and the FA Cup.

Moreover, he has been guiding his side to push for a European place finish in the Premier League this season, sitting only two points behind sixth-placed Liverpool.

He is an experienced Premier League-proven player and could be a great coup for Everton should they eventually manage to secure his service as a free agent at the end of this season.