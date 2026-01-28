Man Utd remain keen on signing Aston Villa’s Martínez

Manchester United reportedly remain keen on signing Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Following Andre Onana’s disappointing performances over the last two seasons, the Red Devils decided to replace the Cameroonian international last year.

It was suggested that United were interested in signing Martínez, with reports rumbling on until deadline day of the summer window. Ultimately, the Old Trafford club opted to sign Senne Lammens from Royal Antwerp.

Although the 23-year-old is still very young, he has shown glimpses of his high potential in the Premier League thus far this season, keeping three clean sheets.

Altay Bayindir is currently the backup option United have, but doubts remain over his reliability if he is required to step in for the Belgian. So, it appears Man Utd are considering upgrading the last line of defence.

Now, Fichajes state that the 20-time English champions remain keen on signing Martínez despite deciding not to buy him last summer and could make a concrete approach this year.

Aston Villa have found themselves in need of raising funds to balance the books. So, they would be open to cashing-in on the Argentinian international and have slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

Martínez to Man Utd

Apart from United, Inter Milan are also interested in Martínez as a potential replacement for Yann Sommer. Aston Villa, on the other hand, have identified Diogo Costa and James Trafford as serious options if they eventually part ways with Martínez.

The 33-year-old has enjoyed a stellar time at Villa Park since joining from Arsenal. He has even been guiding his side to mount a Premier League title charge this season and helped Argentina win the World Cup in 2022.

Martínez is one of the best goalkeepers in the world and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him. He is comfortable playing out from the back, good in the air, is an efficient shot-stopper, excellent in stopping penalties, and can also play the sweeper-keeper role.

It is going to be interesting to see whether Man Utd eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service.