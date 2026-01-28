Tottenham ‘at the front of the queue’ to sign Omar Marmoush

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly ‘at the front of the queue’ to sign Manchester City striker Omar Marmoush, as per Caught Offside.

The Lilywhites currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel as options to deploy in the centre-forward position. However, the Brazilian is set to remain sidelined for a few weeks due to a hamstring problem.

After remaining sidelined for several months, Solanke has returned to action recently. But his minutes need to be managed carefully to ensure he does not suffer any further setbacks.

On the other hand, Tel hasn’t been able to play regularly under Thomas Frank thus far this season; as a result, he is said to be open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career.

Kolo Muani joined on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, and Juventus are reportedly willing to sign him permanently in this window.

So, perhaps, Frank is considering reinforcing the frontline at Tottenham. Caught Offside claim that Spurs are looking for an attacker who can stretch opposition defence and press aggressively, and have identified Marmoush as an ideal option.

Having struggled to find regular game time at Man City, the Egyptian is ‘pushing’ to leave and is keen on staying in the Premier League, with Pep Guardiola prepared to let him leave.

Marmoush to Tottenham

Tottenham are ‘at the front of the queue’ to finalise the operation and are looking to sign him on a loan with an option to make the move permanent next summer.

The report state that Aston Villa are also interested in Marmoush, while Turkish giants Fenerbahce and Galatasaray are in this race as well. Fenerbahce are even ready to seal the deal for a fee of around £26m.

However, Marmoush’s desire to stay in England has given Aston Villa and Tottenham an advantage in this race.

The former Eintracht Frankfurt star is a versatile forward as he is comfortable playing in the centre-forward and second striker roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover on the flanks if needed.

Guardiola started the 26-year-old against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League last weekend, and he helped them win the game 2-0 by scoring a goal.