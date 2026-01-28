Tottenham Hotspur eyeing surprise move for Hugo Bueno



According to Teamtalk, Tottenham Hotspur are focused on signing Wolverhampton Wanderers left-back Hugo Bueno with Liverpool reluctant to part ways with Andy Robertson this winter.

The north London outfit recently opened discussions with Liverpool regarding Robertson. It was anticipated that a transfer could be finalised, but the scenario has changed over the last few days. Reds manager Arne Slot has personally said that he expects the Scotland international to stay for the remainder of his contract (June 30).

Amidst this, Teamtalk claim that the Europa League holders have turned their attention to Bueno, who is eager to continue his career in the English top-flight. The 23-year-old could be available for a package of £20 million before next week’s transfer deadline.

Unlikely

Spurs have utilised the services of Djed Spence, Destiny Udogie and Ben Davies at left-back over the course of the campaign. Spence has been a regular in the department, but head coach Thomas Frank may want more solidity.

Bueno may not be Spurs’ solution. The Spaniard has not had a good season with Wolves, who are rooted at the bottom of the league standings and look destined to be relegated to the Championship after a prolonged stay in the top tier.

The Wolves graduate has been a regular figure on the left side of their defence this term, but his performances have been inconsistent. He has a passing accuracy of 82 percent, but has been guilty of losing possession on almost 12 occasions per league game.

Bueno’s positioning has come under scrutiny at the Midlands outfit, and may not immediately improve with the switch to Spurs. We don’t believe he has the capacity to nail down a starting position at Spurs during the back end of the campaign.

The speculation has come out of the blue. It could be agent-driven rather than Spurs contemplating an approach. The club have just signed another young left-back in Souza, who had a good breakout season with Santos in the Brazilian top-flight.

The 19-year-old could provide competition for places alongside Spence, Udogie and Davies. Spurs could sign another left-back during the summer. They are likely to return for Robertson when he becomes available as a free-agent.