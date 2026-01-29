Tottenham open talks to sign Man Utd’s Joshua Zirkzee

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Old Trafford from Bologna ahead of last season, the 24-year-old has struggled to find his feet in the Premier League. He made only four goal contributions in 32 league appearances last term.

This season, he has started only four times in the English top flight thus far, making three goal contributions. Under interim manager Michael Carrick, he hasn’t played yet due to a minor fitness problem and is likely to return this weekend.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that, having struggled to find regular game time thus far this season, Zirkzee is keen on leaving to play consistently and develop his career.

He wants to secure his place in Ronald Koeman’s Netherlands squad for next summer’s World Cup, which is one of the main reasons behind his desire to leave United in this window. However, Man Utd don’t want to weaken their squad in mid-season.

Tottenham are planning to reinforce the frontline and are willing to sign Zirkzee by taking advantage of his current situation. They have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him and have been monitoring his situation closely.

Apart from Spurs, Crystal Palace are interested in signing Zirkzee as a potential replacement for Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has been heavily linked with a move away.

Zirkzee to Tottenham

AS Roma and Juventus are also plotting a swoop for the Man Utd star, so he isn’t short of potential suitors despite his recent struggles in the Premier League.

Zirkzee is valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the Old Trafford club are expected to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

The former Bologna star is a 6ft 4in tall, technically gifted player. He is a centre-forward by trait, but doesn’t like to run in behind; instead, he prefers to drop deep and link up the play.

He is still very young and has plenty of time on his side to reach his full potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they eventually opt to secure his service.