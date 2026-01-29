Tottenham eye late move to sign Maghnes Akliouche

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in sealing a late deal to sign AS Monaco star Maghnes Akliouche, as per TEAMtalk.

The Lilywhites have been left with very few attacking options at the moment as Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus have been sidelined due to their respective injuries. Moreover, they decided to sell Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Thomas Frank currently has Wilson Odobert as the only specialist wide forward. Mathys Tel, Richarlison, Randal Kolo Muani, and Xavi Simons can provide cover on the flanks.

However, while the Brazilian has been out injured, Tel has found it difficult to play regularly thus far this season. On the other hand, Kolo Muani joined on a loan deal last summer and has been linked with a move away in this window.

Therefore, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are interested in strengthening the attacking department and initially identified Antoine Semenyo, Savinho, Yan Diomande, and Kevin Schade as serious targets.

However, while Semenyo has decided to join Manchester City, it is looking highly unlikely that Spurs would be able to sign Savinho, Diomande, or Kevin Schade before next week’s transfer deadline.

Therefore, Tottenham have shifted focus to alternative options and have earmarked Akliouche as a primary option. They have been monitoring his development closely over the last few months and could make a potential swoop late in this window.

Akliouche to Tottenham

Monaco don’t want to part ways with the Frenchman, with his existing deal set to run until 2028. However, the Ligue 1 side may change their stance should they receive an offer of around £50m.

Akliouche is a left-footed, technically gifted right-sided forward by trait but is also comfortable in the creative midfield position. In 27 appearances across all competitions, he has made eight goal contributions thus far this season.

The 23-year-old is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure the Monaco star’s services before the February 2nd transfer deadline.