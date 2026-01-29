Tottenham lead race to sign Osasuna’s Victor Munoz

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly leading the race to sign Osasuna forward Victor Munoz, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After starting his youth career at SE Sant Gabriel, the 22-year-old moved to Barcelona’s famous La Masia academy, where he spent around three years.

The youngster joined Real Madrid’s La Fabrica academy in 2021 before making his first-team debut at the end of last campaign. However, the youngster decided to leave the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu last summer to play regularly and develop his career.

Upon moving to Estadio El Sadar, Muñoz has enjoyed a promising campaign this season, making eight goal contributions in 21 appearances across all competitions.

Now, Fichajes state that after being impressed by Muñoz’s recent eye-catching performances, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him to reinforce the frontline.

Although Real Madrid sold him last summer, they hold full control over his future as they have a buyback clause. However, the player has a £35m release clause in his current contract, and Spurs are prepared to secure his service by triggering his existing clause. So, they are currently ‘frontrunners’ in this race.

The youngster is a right-footed winger and is comfortable on either flank. He is blistering quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Muñoz to Tottenham

Following Brennan Johnson’s departure and injuries to key wingers, Tottenham have found themselves very thin in the wide forward position. So, they could do with reinforcing this area in this winter window.

Muñoz is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his service before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

Meanwhile, following midweek’s Champions League assignment against Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham are set to face off against title challenger Manchester City in the Premier League this weekend before taking on Manchester United next week.

Spurs have won only one out of the last eight league matches; as a result, they are languishing in the bottom half of the Premier League table with 28 points from 23 games.