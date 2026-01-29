West Ham United looking to sign Axel Disasi on loan from Chelsea before Deadline Day

West Ham United secured an important win in the Premier League last weekend as they defeated Sunderland 3-1 at London Stadium. With 20 points, they are still 18th and in the relegation zone but only trail 17th-placed Nottingham Forest by five points.

Nuno Espirito Santo might be the man to drag them out of the relegation zone in what remains of the season, but to achieve that objective, the Hammers need to strengthen before Deadline Day in the ongoing transfer window, especially in defence.

L’Equipe has reported that West Ham are looking to bolster their squad by adding Chelsea defender Axel Disasi to the mix. They are hoping to sign the Frenchman on loan from the Blues after he was frozen out at the start of the campaign by Enzo Maresca.

Disasi has made only three appearances so far in 2025/26, all of which have come for Chelsea’s developmental sides in the Premier League International Cup U21 and Premier League 2, so he could seriously do with a new challenge immediately.

Disasi unlikely to be let go on loan

Although West Ham United signing Axel Disasi on loan will alleviate some pressure regarding his wage bill off Chelsea’s list of liabilities, they are likely to want to get rid of him on a permanent basis as he is unlikely to re-enter their plans.

The 27-year-old is valued at £13 million on Transfermarkt and it is likely to be a sum that might suffice to get the deal over the line. With West Ham lacking a strong physical presence in the heart of their backline, Disasi could be a key addition.

It remains to be seen if West Ham are prepared to fork out a nominal sum to get what could be a vital signing over the line in the days that remain of the winter transfer window.