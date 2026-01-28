Premier League
[Teams] Eintracht Frankfurt vs Tottenham: Confirmed line-ups for Champions League clash
Tottenham will be looking to secure a top eight finish in the Champions League table with a win over Eintracht Frankfurt in Germany tonight.
Spurs head into the final match sitting fifth in the standings after an impressive win over Borussia Dortmund last time out in Europe. However, just one point separates them from the eight teams below them so it’s still all to play for this evening.
Thomas Frank has made five changes from the side that drew 2-2 away to Burnley in the Premier League last weekend. Guglielmo Vicario keeps goal once again for Spurs while Djed Spence also keeps his place in the starting eleven.
Christian Romero scored a late equaliser for Spurs at the weekend and he starts in defence alongside Donaso with Micky van de Ven out injured. Destiny Udogie gets a recall in place of Pedro Porro while Palhinha comes in to the midfield in place of Connor Gallagher.
Archie Gray also gets a run out with Yves Bissouma making way while Pape Matar Sarr is recalled to start in the middle of the park. Xavi Simons keeps his place in the Tottenham line-ups as does Wilson Odobert.
Kolo Muani leads the line up front for the visitors while Dominic Solanke is back on the bench after returning to fitness.
Here are the confirmed line-ups:
Eintracht Frankfurt
Kaua Santos; Buta, Amenda, Koch, Theate, Brown; Hojlund, Skhiri, Larsson; Gotze, Knauff
Subs: Zetterer, Grahl, Chaibi, Kristensen, Dahoud, Bahoya, Doan, Chandler, Collins, Doumbia, Dills
Spurs
Vicario; Spence, Romero, Danso, Udogie; Palhinha, Gray; Odobert, Sarr, Simons; Kolo Muani
Subs: Kinsky, Austin, Solanke, Scarlett, Olusesi, Kyerematen, Hardy, Byfield, Rowswell, Hall
