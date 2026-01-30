Tottenham make enquiries to sign Leon Goretzka

Tottenham Hotspur have made enquiries over a possible deal to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka, according to Matteo Moretto.

Goretzka’s time in Munich began with his move from Schalke in the summer of 2018. Since then, the German international has made 292 appearances across all competitions for Bayern, scoring 47 goals and providing 48 assists, while contributing to an extended period of sustained dominance in the club’s history.

Throughout his eight years with the Bavarian side, he has played an important role in securing six Bundesliga titles, three German Super Cups, and two domestic cup triumphs and in lifting both the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup.

Despite regularly featuring in league matches, the midfielder, valued at £12m by Transfermarkt, is not considered crucial to the team, as he has not started any of Bayern’s eight Champions League group-stage matches.

Uncertainty also surrounds the 30-year-old’s long-term future at the Allianz Arena, with his deal set to expire at the end of the season and interest from several clubs emerging.

According to Moretto, the Spanish side, Atletico Madrid, have been keen to sign Goretzka to reinforce their midfield with steel and leadership.

However, it appears Tottenham are set to steal a march on the La Liga outfit, as the journalist claims the North London club have made enquiries over the potential transfer of the 30-year-old to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Goretzka to Tottenham

Thomas Frank’s side are looking to make the move imminent as the report adds that Spurs asked for information over his potential transfer ‘in recent hours.’

While Bayern remain undecided about his sale this month, the Bundesliga champions are now expected to decide on a midfielder before the deadline, as his contract expires in the summer amid interest from Tottenham, according to the report.

Spurs’ midfield depth at present includes João Palhinha, Lucas Bergvall, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur, with teenage prospect Archie Gray also showing his reliability after featuring in three of the last four matches at the base of midfield.

Even with those options available, there are still apparent shortcomings, particularly in technicality, intensity when closing down opponents, combativeness, and threat in goal-scoring situations, which make a move for a midfielder like Goretzka a no-brainer.

Securing the German during the January window would inject a physical presence and a tested winning mindset into Thomas Frank’s engine room at a bargain price, as Bayern will unlikely demand a steep fee to avoid losing him for free.