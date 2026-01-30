Everton express interest in West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek

Everton have expressed interest in signing Everton midfielder Tomas Soucek this month, according to Ekrem Konur.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a productive working relationship with David Moyes at West Ham, where he became a reliable presence in the middle of the park for the former Manchester United coach.

The experienced midfielder made 207 appearances across all competitions under the Everton boss, having joined the club from Czech side Slavia Prague in 2020.

He was central to Moyes’ plans during his four-year spell at the London Stadium, playing a pivotal role in the Hammers’ historic UEFA Conference League triumph in 2023.

However, despite featuring in a handful of matches for Nuno Espirito Santo’s side and forming a strong partnership with Matheus Fernandes, the midfielder has been increasingly linked with a departure.

He has one year left on his contract, and while there’s no indication of a potential renewal, several clubs are now positioning themselves to sign the Czech, who is valued at £10m by Transfermarkt.

One of the clubs looking to sign Soucek is Everton, according to Konur, who claims that the Toffees have expressed interest in signing the Czech international to bolster their squad.

Moyes is already well familiar with the 6ft 3in star and would savour the opportunity of reuniting with his talisman, who enjoyed his most prolific spell under the Scotsman.

Viable option

However, the Merseyside outfit will need to accelerate efforts to trump other rivals, as the journalist adds that Besiktas are currently in talks to sign him, while Galatasaray have also shown keen interest.

Everton’s lack of depth in midfield was exposed when Idrissa Gueye left for the African Cup of Nations, leaving a significant gap to fill.

The Senegalese international turns 37 in September, and a move for another reliable cover in defensive midfield like Soucek would be ideal. At 30, the West Ham midfielder could still offer a solid three years of his experience and leadership, not just on the pitch but also in the dressing room, to aid the rebuilding process under Moyes.

