Tottenham showing ‘serious’ interest in Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing ‘serious’ interest in signing Raheem Sterling, as per TEAMtalk.

After enjoying great success at Manchester City, the Englishman decided to join the Blues back in 2022 to take a new challenge in his career. However, he struggled at Stamford Bridge and found himself out of favour.

The 31-year-old signed for Arsenal on a loan deal last campaign to revive his career. But he failed to break into Mikel Arteta’s starting line-up before returning to Chelsea last summer.

He remained on the periphery at the Blues during the first half of this season before the club decided to terminate his huge contract this month. As a result, Sterling is available as a free agent.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that with Tottenham still competing in the Premier League and Champions League, they are looking to add depth to the frontline and are showing ‘serious’ interest in signing Sterling on a short-term contract.

Apart from the Lilywhites, West Ham United, Fulham, Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest, and Napoli are all interested in him. However, Sterling’s preference is to stay in London due to family reasons. Therefore, despite his struggles in recent years, Sterling isn’t short of potential suitors.

Thomas Frank has been left with Wilson Odobert as the only specialist wide forward option, as Dejan Kulusevski and Mohammed Kudus have been out injured, while Brennan Johnson joined Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Sterling to Tottenham

Richarlison, Mathys Tel, Xavi Simons, and Randal Kolo Muani can provide cover on the flanks. However, the Brazilian has been out injured due to a hamstring problem, while Tel hasn’t been able to play regularly this season.

Sterling is a versatile player as he is comfortable on either flank. Moreover, Pep Guardiola even used him as a false nine at Manchester City. He is a highly experienced player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they sign him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services over the coming days.

As Sterling is a free agent, Tottenham can sign him even after the end of this winter transfer window.