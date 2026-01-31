Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in Jean-Philippe Mateta

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Crystal Palace striker Jean-Philippe Mateta, as per TEAMtalk.

Since moving to Selhurst Park from German side Mainz, the Frenchman has enjoyed a successful time over the years, winning the FA Cup and Community Shield.

The 28-year-old has even showcased his productivity, making more than 20 goal contributions in the last two campaigns.

This season, Mateta has been displaying promising performances as well, scoring 10 goals and registering two assists in 34 appearances across all competitions.

After proving his worth in the Premier League, the forward has secured his place in Didier Deschamps’ France national team and is expected to be a member of Les Bleus squad for next summer’s World Cup.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing him and could make a concrete approach before the February 2nd transfer deadline.

If the Lilywhites manage to buy Mateta, they might be open to letting Randal Kolo Muani, who joined on a loan deal from Paris Saint-Germain last summer, leave.

Mateta to Tottenham

Although the Frenchman’s existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season, Crystal Palace have no intention of letting him leave for cheap and have slapped a £40m price tag on his head.

Apart from the North London club, Nottingham Forest, AC Milan, and Juventus are also interested in him, while Sean Dyche’s side have already launched a formal £35m bid.

Crystal Palace have been working on a deal to sign Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen as a potential replacement for Mateta.

The former Mainz star, standing at 6ft 3in tall, is strong, good in the air, efficient in hold-up play, and also works hard without possession. He is a Premier League-proven player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure him away from Selhurst Park by defeating other clubs in this race.

Spurs currently have Dominic Solanke, Richarlison, Kolo Muani, and Mathys Tel as striker options. However, the Brazilian has been out injured, while the Englishman has just returned to action following a lengthy injury layoff.

On the other hand, Tel is still very young and has struggled to find regular game time under Thomas Frank. So, it appears Spurs are planning to sign a new striker.