Tottenham make contact to sign Real Madrid’s Brahim Diaz

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly made contact to sign Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz, as per TEAMtalk.

After appointing Thomas Frank as the new manager last summer, the Lilywhites have endured a dire Premier League campaign thus far, languishing in the bottom half of the table with 28 points from 23 matches.

However, they have enjoyed a stellar Champions League league phase, finishing in the top eight ahead of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Inter Milan, and Newcastle United.

Although Manchester City, Chelsea, and Barcelona have all qualified for the round of 16 automatically, Tottenham have finished above them as well, losing only once.

Meanwhile, with the winter window set to slam shut on Monday, Tottenham appear to be scrambling to reinforce the squad late in an effort to help Frank turn the situation around during the second half of the season.

They have already strengthened the midfield and left-back position by purchasing Conor Gallagher and Souza, respectively. Now, they are seemingly looking for a new forward.

TEAMtalk claim that Tottenham are interested in Diaz and have already made contact to learn about the details of signing him.

Diaz to Tottenham

Having struggled to find regular game time at Real Madrid, the Moroccan international is open to leaving to play regularly and develop his career. So, his representatives have started exploring options and have held talks with Aston Villa and Newcastle United, alongside Spurs.

Moreover, Como are considering signing Diaz as a potential replacement for Nico Paz, who is expected to return to Real Madrid next summer.

Although Los Blancos don’t want to weaken their squad in mid-season, he might leave before the February 2nd transfer deadline. He is valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, and his existing deal is set to expire at the end of next season.

Even though Diaz has found it difficult to play regularly at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu, he showcased his qualities for Morocco in the recently concluded AFCON.

The 26-year-old is a versatile forward as he can play anywhere across the attacking midfield positions. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they eventually manage to secure his services in this window.