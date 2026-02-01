Everton now eyeing move for Chelsea forward Tyrique George

Everton have expressed interest in signing Chelsea winger Tyrique George, according to Kieran Gill.

Chelsea’s Cobham Academy is renowned not only for developing elite talent but also for integrating them into the team. The likes of Levi Colwill, Reece James and Trevoh Chalobah have firmly established themselves in the first team after coming through the ranks at the academy.

Other stars like Callum Hudson-Odoi, Mason Mount, Ethan Ampadu, Tammy Abraham, Billy Gilmour, and Jamal Musiala are making their marks at their respective clubs after leaving the club following their progression from the academy ranks.

George, along with Josh Acheampong, was fully integrated into Chelsea’s first team and played significant roles in their UEFA Conference League and Club World Cup title triumphs.

However, George’s role has been significantly reduced this season, understandably so after he was reportedly close to departing last summer, following the signings of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.

Now, according to Gill, Everton have expressed interest in signing George on loan this month to reinforce David Moyes’ attack.

George to Everton

The injury to Jack Grealish has left the Toffees short of options on the left, and a new forward is needed, with the report adding that the club have identified George to reinforce the left-wing position.

With Chelsea likely to demand a fee around his £19m Transfermarkt valuation, Gill adds reports that other clubs, including Sunderland, are set to battle with Everton for the England U21 international’s signature ahead of the winter transfer deadline.

Several Chelsea players have had loan spells with the Toffees, including Kurt Zouma, Armando Broja, and Romelu Lukaku, whose loan deal became permanent in 2014; he went on to score 68 Premier League goals in 141 appearances.

George would be another viable option for the Merseysiders to take on loan, as his 12-goal contributions for Chelsea have shown he can perform at the highest level.

With Grealish currently unavailable, the 19-year-old possesses the qualities to step straight into the starting lineup at Everton, adding pace and directness to the attack while competing for minutes alongside Iliman Ndiaye and Tyler Dibling.