West Ham earmark Taylor Harwood-Bellis as Axel Disasi alternative

West Ham United are exploring a move for Southampton centre-back Taylor Harwood-Bellis as an alternative to Chelsea’s Axel Disasi, according to the Daily Mail‘s Kieran Gill.

The centre-back was part of Manchester City’s ever-growing talent factory, where he came through the ranks at the academy level. He had loan spells at Stoke City, Anderlecht, and Southampton, where he shone, eventually making his move permanent.

Despite the Saints suffering relegation last season, during which he made 38 appearances, his performances did not go unnoticed, as he earned a memorable senior England debut in November 2024, marking the occasion with a goal in the emphatic 5-0 triumph over Ireland.

In the Championship, the 24-year-old has remained one of the best centre-backs in the league and one of the Saints’ most pivotal figures despite their poor form this season, making 24 appearances, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

While Southampton are not guaranteed promotion, Harwood-Bellis could face a return to the Premier League, as Gill claims West Ham United are considering a move to sign the 6ft 2in centre-back.

The Hammers have been heavily linked with a loan move for Chelsea’s Disasi to bolster their backline, but the Blues are only willing to allow him to leave on a permanent deal, prompting Nuno Espirito Santo’s side to explore other options, with Harwood-Bellis now being eyed as an alternative, according to Gill.

Alternative

It appears that West Ham have already made an offer, as Nizaar Kinsella, in a recent development, claims that Southampton have rejected the East Londoners’ opening bid to sign the England international on loan before the deadline.

While the Saints are determined to keep him at the club beyond this winter, the Hampshire outfit could consider his departure if West Ham improve their offer for the Englishman, who is open to a move to the London Stadium, Kinsella adds.

Nuno’s side has been among the most active in the transfer market this month as they look to avoid relegation. They have added Taty Castellanos and Pablo Felipe from Lazio and Gil Vicente, respectively, while Venezuelan wonderkid Keiber Lamadrid also joined on loan from Deportivo La Guaira.

Adama Traore has also reunited with his former manager to provide the Portuguese with sufficient firepower up front.

Attention has now turned to the backline, with Harwood-Bellis being eyed. With Southampton rejecting their initial offer, a second proposal above his £17m Transfermarkt valuation could change their mind.