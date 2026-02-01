Tottenham eye surprise swoop to sign Chelsea’s Raheem Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur are plotting a surprise swoop to sign former Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling this month, according to CaughtOffside.

Sterling spent last season on loan at Arsenal, managing six goal involvements across 28 outings, though just two came in Premier League action.

Despite failing to secure a summer departure, the Englishman still wasn’t integrated into the first team and trained with the academy teams.

Despite his recent struggles, he still has the quality to make a difference, particularly for a club like Tottenham, who could benefit from his experience and flair in the final third.

Sterling has reached an agreement to terminate his contract and become a free agent, and his representatives are in talks with several clubs ahead of a possible move, according to the report.

The latest team to join the race for the experienced winger is Tottenham, according to CaughtOffside, which claims that the North London club have expressed interest in signing him this month.

In a boost to Spurs, the report adds that the England international is willing to take a significant pay cut to earn one-third of his enormous £324k-per-week deal he earned at Chelsea.

Experienced winger

However, Thomas Frank’s side will need to fend off interest from several Premier League clubs, including West Ham United, Fulham, Brentford and Crystal Palace, as well as European giants such as Juventus, Napoli and Bayern Munich, while clubs in Major League Soccer have approached the winger for a possible move, CaughtOffside adds.

Sterling is one of the most experienced forwards, having played 396 Premier League games. He has also cemented himself among the Premier League greats, ranking 20th among the league’s record scorers with 123 goals across spells for Liverpool, Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal.

His experience would be invaluable to Thomas Frank’s side as they look to spearhead a strong second half of the season after a disappointing opening 23 games, during which they’ve won only seven.

However, concerns persist about his fitness, as he has not played since the last game of the 2024-25 season, the 2-1 win against Southampton on 25th May 2025.