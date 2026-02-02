Everton agree deal to sign Tyrique George from Chelsea

Everton have reached an agreement in principle for the transfer of Chelsea left winger Tyrique George to the Hill Dickinson Stadium, as per David Ornstein.

George has been one of the success stories of Chelsea’s ever-growing Cobham Academy talent factory.

He made his first team debut under former coach Enzo Maresca in the 2-1 defeat against Servette in the Conference League play-off round on August 29, 2024.

His first goal memorably came against Fulham on April 20, making him the Blues’ youngest goalscorer in the league at 19 years and 75 days since Callum Hudson-Odoi netted in January 2020 against Burnley.

However, George’s role has been significantly reduced this season, understandably so after he was reportedly close to departing last summer, following the signings of Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho.

Despite his reduced role, the youngster produced 12 goal contributions in 37 games for the club and was tipped for a breakthrough this campaign.

With opportunities scarce at the Bridge, several clubs have expressed interest in the youngster, but it now appears Everton have won the race to sign him.

According to David Ornstein, Everton have reached an agreement with Chelsea for the transfer of George to the Hill Dickinson Stadium.

George to Everton

Pending official confirmation, the deal is a proposed six-month loan move with an option to buy him permanently in the summer, as per the report.

The reputable transfer expert adds that the England U21 international has now been allowed to travel to Merseyside to undergo medical formalities and put pen to paper as a new Everton player.

The Toffees have a long history of loaning players from Chelsea, with Kurt Zouma, Armando Broja and Romelu Lukaku all making the move in the past. Lukaku’s spell proved the most memorable, as his temporary stay turned permanent in 2014 before he struck 68 Premier League goals across 141 outings.

George, valued at £18m by Transfermarkt, could be the next name to follow that path, offering the Toffees a sensible loan solution after registering 12 goal involvements in Chelsea colours, a return that underlines his ability at the top level.

With Jack Grealish facing a lengthy spell on the sidelines with an injury, the 19-year-old would hand David Moyes adequate options in attack to provide depth and completion as his side continues their ambitious European pursuit.