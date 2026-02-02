Liverpool want to sign Kees Smit before transfer deadline



According to DaveOCKOP, Liverpool could make a late approach to sign AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit before the transfer window closes today.

The Merseyside giants recently reached an agreement to sign Rennes centre-back Jeremy Jacquet in a £60 million deal. The Frenchman has travelled to the North West to undergo his medical before securing his transfer for the summer.

The Reds may not be done in the transfer market and DaveOCKOP claims that the club could bring in a new midfielder before the transfer window slams shut. Smit has emerged as a potential candidate to join the Reds on deadline day.

The midfielder is one of the brightest young talents in the Dutch top flight and could be prised away for £30 million.

Possible deal

The Reds have had a disappointing defence of their league title and are already 14 points behind leaders Arsenal. Their recent winless run (before the Newcastle United game) has put them in a position where they could miss out on the Champions League next term. The club are presently one point behind fifth place, which could be sufficient to qualify for the elite European competition in case they don’t win it.

This could urge the hierarchy to make an immediate midfield signing to compete for places with Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch, who are the regular starters. Dominik Szoboszlai has had a brilliant season, but his services will be required at right-back going forward after injuries sustained by Jeremy Frimpong and Conor Bradley. Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo are not viewed as potential starters.

Smit would be a good signing due to his immense potential. The 20-year-old has been fantastic for AZ in the heart of the midfield. He has completed almost 90% of his passes with an average of 6 recoveries per league game. He perfectly suits Arne Slot’s playing style with his high pressing and ability to press forward to create chances. At £30 million, he would represent a big bargain signing for the Reds.

It is left to be seen whether they can persuade AZ to sanction his sale. Liverpool only recently turned their league fortunes around with a stunning 4-1 win over Newcastle at Anfield and a new midfield signing this winter would provide a further boost in their pursuit of Champions League football.