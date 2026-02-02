Tottenham showing ‘strong interest’ in signing Endrick

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing a ‘strong interest’ in signing Endrick, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

After joining Real Madrid from Brazilian side Palmeiras, the forward initially played as a rotational option under former manager Carlo Ancelotti last term.

In only eight starts across all competitions, the Brazilian netted seven goals. Having shown glimpses of his qualities in club football, he secured his place in the Brazil squad.

However, he struggled to find regular game time at Real Madrid during the first half of this season; as a result, he lost his place in the Brazil team, with the World Cup next summer.

Therefore, the 19-year-old has decided to join Olympique Lyonnais on a loan deal until the end of this season to play regularly and develop his career.

He has enjoyed a stellar start in France, making five goal contributions in only four appearances across all competitions thus far.

Therefore, Fichajes state that after being impressed by the youngster’s performances at Groupama Stadium, Tottenham have registered a ‘strong interest’ in signing him.

Endrick to Tottenham

However, the Lilywhites aren’t the only club in this race as Leeds United and Sunderland are also plotting a swoop.

Los Blancos aren’t in any rush to sell the South American, valued at around £22m by Transfermarkt, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They have been monitoring his development closely.

Endrick is a left-footed centre-forward by trait but is also comfortable on the right flank. Although he is still very young, he is an explosive forward. Moreover, he is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Tottenham have found themselves thin in numbers in the frontline due to injury problems this season, so they could do with reinforcing this position.

Endrick is a top-class talent and possesses the potential to become one of the best forwards in the world. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it remains to be seen whether the North London club can eventually manage to secure his service.