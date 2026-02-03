Everton considering summer transfer for Fulham midfielder Harry Wilson

Everton are currently ninth in the Premier League and it is fair to say that their first season at the Hill Dickinson Stadium is going as per plan. However, their next big objective is expected to be qualification into the European competitions.

David Moyes is expected to be backed with a decent amount of funding in the summer transfer window and according to BBC, the Toffees are looking to sign Harry Wilson from Fulham as a free agent after their January approach for him was quashed.

Though his contract at Craven Cottage expires in six months and no agreement has been reached over renewed terms, Fulham were against letting Wilson join Everton midway through the season with all options still on the table for the 28-year-old.

It is believed that he is awaiting an update regarding Marco Silva’s future at the club and depending on whether or not the manager continues with the Londoners, Wilson will make his decision as he hopes to end the campaign on a strong note.

Everton transfer a strong possibility

Fulham are just two points and one place above Everton in the Premier League standings, so it is no surprise to see that they refused to sell Harry Wilson to the Merseyside outfit but a transfer in the summer remains on the cards.

With finances no longer a major concern for the Toffees, they can afford to pay Wilson a decent signing-on fee while he can also start ahead of Iliman Ndiaye after already producing nine goals and five assists in the ongoing campaign in all competitions.

Harry Wilson is valued at £17 million on Transfermarkt, so his arrival as a free agent would be a major coup for Everton, and with Marco Silva’s future likely to be with a bigger side, the Welsh international might also seek a new challenge.