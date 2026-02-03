Tottenham made enquiries on Al-Nassr forward Angelo

Tottenham Hotspur made a deadline day attempt to sign Al-Nassr forward Angelo, according to Eduardo Burgos.

Angelo, valued at £10m by Transfermarkt, was part of Chelsea’s early South American recruitment drive, joining the club from Brazilian outfit Santos alongside Deivid Washington in 2023.

The youngster was tipped to replicate the excitement of other Brazilian forwards at Stamford Bridge, including Oscar and Willian, but things did not go to plan.

Despite showing earlier signs in pre-season with a sublime assist to Ben Chilwell against Wrexham, he was loaned to Strasbourg for the subsequent two campaigns and failed to feature for the Blues in a competitive game.

Angelo moved to the Saudi Pro League in the summer of 2024 and has since rediscovered his form, featuring 65 times for Al-Nassr, netting six goals and providing 16 assists.

In the ongoing campaign, the forward has continued to impress despite playing in the unfamiliar central midfield role, providing ten goal contributions in 27 games across all competitions for Jorge Jesus’ side.

On the other hand, Spurs are looking to rekindle their form in the second half of the campaign and explored options to reinforce their squad, particularly in attack, before the winter transfer window closed.

One of the options the club looked at was Angelo, according to Burgos, who reports that the north London club made enquiries over the possibility of signing the right-winger on deadline day.

However, having cemented himself as a key player in the first team, the journalist adds that Al-Nassr are adamant on retaining him at Al-Awwal Park, with his departure being rebuffed.

In a boost to the club, the Saudi Pro League outfit are open to the 21-year-old's departure in the summer, according to the report, so it remains to be seen if the London club will return to sign him next summer.

Angelo’s versatility are qualities that could be appealing to Spurs, as he can play across multiple roles in attack, including the attacking midfield, while he has also shown this season that he can operate deep, having been deployed as a pivot in most of the matches this season.

The Brazilian U20 international fits the club's youth-driven recruitment strategy in recent seasons, as he can be a viable rotational option on the flanks and in the no. 10 role.